Deebo Samuel expects big things from Brock Purdy, Brandon Aiyuk in 2023 (Exclusive interview)
Deebo Samuel expects Brock Purdy to shine in 2023.
By Peter Dewey
The San Francisco 49ers surprised a lot of people when they traded away former No. 3 overall pick, Trey Lance, handing the reins at the quarterback position to Brock Purdy – the team’s seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
However, Purdy has risen to the occasion, and his teammate – star wideout Deebo Samuel – doesn’t expect the 49ers quarterback to slow down anytime soon.
I spoke to Samuel about the 49ers’ Week 1 win over the 49ers, his thoughts on Purdy, Brandon Aiyuk and his latest partnership with Snickers.
“I think he handled it kind of like how he handled it last year,” Samuel said of Purdy’s Week 1 performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers. “The moment ain’t too big and the moment ain’t too low for him. He knows what's at stake. He knows what he has around him. I just feel like Brock went out there and had a good game, being the guy that we need to command the huddle and just be the leader that he is.”
Purdy finished Week 1 with 19 completions in 29 passing attempts, 220 passing yards and two scores for San Francisco. He also delivered a crazy dime to Samuel, who made one of the best catches you’ll see all season:
“Only there out there in my eyes is me and the ball,” Samuel said of his catch. “We do whatever it takes to come down with the ball and help the team win as much as possible.”
Samuel finished the day with five catches for 55 yards, but it was his fellow wideout, Brandon Aiyuk, who stole the show against Pittsburgh.
Aiyuk caught all eight of his targets for 129 yards and two scores, showing just how dynamic this 49ers’ offense can be when he, Samuel, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey are all on the field.
“I was definitely really excited,” Samuel said of Aiyuk’s Week 1 showing. “As the years go on, you get better and better and I feel like he’s taking that leap year in and year out. Really excited for him and just seeing how he can build off the performance he just had.”
The sky's the limit for the 49ers’ offense this season, especially if Purdy continues to play at a high level. The team has some of the best skill weapons in the entire NFL, so much so that even Samuel can’t believe it at times.
“You just look around the huddle like, ‘Man, how did we come up with a team like this?’” Samuel said.
San Francisco has made the NFC title game in three of the last four seasons, but it is hoping to get over the top this season. The team may need a little luck to do so, and Samuel may have the 49ers covered with his partnership with Snickers for the 2023 season.
This year Snickers and Samuel are focused on one unfortunate mistake: not having a lucky item to support your team. To help underprepared fans, today, the brand launched the Snickers Luck Shop – a first-of-its kind online store that will drop lucky items and gear from Snickers NFL team partners throughout the season.
“Most importantly is staying healthy as possible and minimize the mistakes,” Samuel said of what will get San Francisco to the Super Bowl this season. “Just be us. Don’t let the moment get too high, don’t let the moment get too low, just go out there and do what we do.”
San Francisco is currently +750 to win the Super Bowl, which is good for second in the latest odds.
You can watch the full interview with Deebo Samuel in the Youtube link above.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.