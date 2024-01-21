Deebo Samuel injury update: 49ers star exits playoff game vs. Packers again
The San Francisco 49ers are the No. 1 seed in the NFC because of their formidable defense and outstanding offense. When it comes to the latter, having a weapon like Deebo Samuel is a huge part of the equation.
So watching Samuel leave the field with an injury in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs was a waking nightmare.
Samuel hobbled off the field sometime before he left the game but when the camera caught his shoe off his foot, fans were able to breathe a sigh of relief. That relief was quickly snuffed out when the wide receiver stayed down on the field and ended up going to the medical tent.
Deebo Samuel injury update: 49ers WR out with shoulder injury
UPDATE 10:00 p.m. ET: The 49ers officially ruled Samuel out with a shoulder injury after halftime.
UPDATE 9:15 p.m. ET: A head injury couldn't stop Samuel but a shoulder injury might. The 49ers receiver was knocked out of the game for a second time and was officially listed as "questionable."
ORIGINAL: What initially looked like a foot or ankle injury turned out to be something a bit more tricky: A head injury.
The team announced that Samuel was "questionable" with a head injury.
But there was soon good news! Samuel was cleared after being evaluated for a concussion.
It was a rollercoaster of a few minutes for San Francisco, but in the end all was well with the star playmaker.
Watching Christian McCaffrey getting some treatment to his thigh only went to show how tenuous every injury situation can be.
Samuel had two catches for 24 yards before he went down. 49ers fans can hope to see him rack up more production when their offense takes the field again.