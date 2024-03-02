Definitive proof Gerrit Cole is being a giant baby about Daniel Vogelbach’s home run
Gerrit Cole certainly didn't have the spring training outing that New York Yankees fans were hoping to see as he took the mound against the rival Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, getting hit hard early, exiting, and then returning for another inning of more solid work.
But there was one point of contention for Cole himself after the outing, that being the home run that Blue Jays newcomer Daniel Vogelbach took some time to admire after he hit.
Vogelbach gave us the rare spring training bat flip before taking a luxurious trot around the bases.
After the game, Cole was asked about it and seemed none too pleased. He took direct aim at the general premise of admiring a spring training home run, per Jorge Castillo of ESPN.
"What's the day?" Cole said. "Are we still in February? March 1st? Yeah, he enjoyed that homer."
He also added that he doesn't "forget a lot of things" when asked about remembering the slow trot in the regular season. But one thing he shouldn't forget is that he's whining about something that was actually the exact opposite of egregious from Voeglbach.
Stats prove Gerrit Cole is being a giant baby about Daniel Vogelbach HR trot
If Cole were talking about the bat flip or anything of that ilk, it would be one thing. However, he seemed to be mostly upset at the slow trot. For Vogelbach, however, the numbers show that was actually quite a fast trip around the basepaths.
Codify Baseball brought the stats to the newest Blue Jay's defense. Last season, Vogelbach's home run trot was among the slowest in baseball at 29.1 seconds.
In the video from spring training, Vogelbach is between first and second base when it begins and touches home plate at roughly the 15-second mark. Extrapolating that, the trot itself probably took somewhere around 25 seconds, which is a full four seconds slower than his average a season ago.
Let's be honest about this, Vogelbach isn't exactly fleet of foot. No one is going to mistake him for Bobby Witt Jr. or Ronald Acuña Jr. out there when running the bases. But for Cole to take such exception to this when the Blue Jays slugger is actually turning on the jets by his own measure from last season really comes across as the Yankees ace bristling more because he got his stuff rocked, not because Vogelbach's trot was out of the ordinary.
Nonetheless, this AL East rivalry just got a whole lot juicier for whenever the regular season rolls around.