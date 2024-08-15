Deion Sanders alludes to reason for his animosity toward CBS
The Colorado Buffaloes are once again at the center of the College Football world after their head coach Deion Sanders sparked headlines by publicly calling out a CBS Denver reporter and saying that he would not respond to any questions from any CBS network or affiliate.
According to Phillip Dukes of On3Sports, Sanders is upset with CBS for canceling on a project with him.
“There was a project between the two that one person did their part and was vulnerable enough to say, ‘Hey, you know what, I’m gonna share this with you,'” Dukes said. “The other faction, said company, without notice or without saying anything, after all of this time and effort was put into something, basically said, ‘Nah, this ain’t a good look for us right now.’ Even though it’s a good look for you, it’s not a good look for us right now. … Over with. No project. Out of the blue.”
Deion Sanders' beef with CBS is just the beginning of more Coach Prime headlines
Sanders had a ton of fanfare last season but his program was unable to reach a bowl game with the Buffaloes only winning 4 games last season. The squad does employ top players in Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders but was unable to do anything of note last season because of their poor offensive line among other reasons.
The program has enlisted a new group of offensive linemen but it's still unclear if Colorado can make a bowl game this season much less find eight or nine wins. Despite the lack of wins, Sanders will likely generate plenty of other news coverage.
In addition to the general news that he generates through traditional media, the football star has a documentary through Amazon called Coach Prime. The show will continue to premiere this season with this year's episodes focused on Colorado first season in the Big 12.
Whether Sanders continues his protest or not, the coach will probably continue to generate headlines with trash talk and proclamations.