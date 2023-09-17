Deion Sanders brought his mom in for Colorado post-win speech
Deion Sanders made Jay Norvell eat his words after talking smack about his mother previously.
By John Buhler
Deion Sanders has one proud mama, as the Power Five head coach has his Colorado Buffaloes at 3-0 on the season in his first year on the job.
To say the first quarter of the Coach Prime era of Colorado football has been anything short of an overwhelming success would be a gross understatement. CU is ranked inside of the top 25 with three solid non-conference wins over TCU in Forth Worth, Nebraska at home and now over in-state rival Colorado State in the Rocky Mountain Showdown. And yet, there are people doubting Coach Prime.
In the aftermath of the thrilling overtime victory in Boulder, Sanders brought his mother Connie into the Buffs' locker room to help celebrate. This win was personal for Sanders, as he and his mother were criticized by Rams head coach Jay Norvell for not raising him right. Low hanging fruit, man...
Every program that passed on Sanders as its head coach this offseason looks so beyond foolish.
Deion Sanders makes Mama proud after Rocky Mountain Showdown win
Ever since Sanders arrived in Boulder from Jackson State, Colorado football has been about two things: Family and winning. The winning was sure to come, but it has come in a hurry. CU went a perfect 3-0 in the non-conference after going a disastrous 1-11 (1-8) a season ago. Sanders' two youngest sons Shedeur and Shilo may play for him, but they are playing for something much bigger.
As Colorado gets ready for Pac-12 play, they are the team that isn't going away. Yes, they have the likes of Oregon and USC up next, but keep in mind that the Buffs are a ranked team as well. Not to say they will be 5-0 after this stretch, but CU well ahead of schedule to even go bowling this season is nothing short of an incredible accomplishment. However, Sanders and the boys are wanting more.
Sanders grew up in humble beginnings in Fort Myers, Florida, only to become the greatest cornerback in NFL history and one of the coolest and most notable sports icons of the last 50 years. He is truly one of one, and the same thing can be said for his Buffaloes program. What CU is doing is forever changing the game. Not everyone is in favor of it, obviously, but they are so very interesting.
Sanders' ability to sell all things Colorado football will get easier with every win the Buffs accumulate.