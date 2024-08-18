True or false? Crowd size for Deion Sanders Colorado practice made media waves
By John Buhler
It was not a game. We are talking about a practice. As Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes embarked on an open practice Denver Public School's All City Stadium, an aerial shot of the event showed it to be sparsely attended. There were supposedly thousands of Colorado fans in attendance to watch the Buffs go to work, but the aerial shot said otherwise. This was actually taken beforehand...
Look. Sanders has had a prickly relationship with the local and national media since taking over in Boulder, but let's make the facts the facts. He has created a buzz surrounding one of the most forgettable teams in the Power Four that has long been absent. Colorado returns to its former league in the Big 12, hoping to achieve bowl eligibility in their first year back, and Sanders' second in charge.
Sanders spoke glowingly about how big of an opportunity this was to connect with fans in Denver.
"This is phenomenal for the university. This is phenomenal for the young men. Usually in camp, everybody hits a little lull and you try to catch them before they hit that so they can bring some excitement, so they can push through. Just the whole monotonous of the same-ole, same-ole routine. And that's what this was about today. I think they did a phenomenal job. I'm proud of them."
Here is the photo of Colorado's open practice on Denver, one that made it look like it was a failure.
Colorado could be as good as 8-4 in its first year back in the Big 12, but could go 4-8 once again...
College football world tries to sell Deion Sanders Colorado practice short
For as much of a disruptor as Coach Prime has been to the college football world, he and the Buffs need to really start winning games. While they went a perfect 3-0 in the non-conference last year with wins over reigning national runner-up TCU, traditional rival Nebraska and in-state rival Colorado State, the only win they garnered in Pac-12 play was against the reeling Arizona State Sun Devils. That is it.
I will touch on this more during the Big 12 preview show episode of False Start tomorrow, but I have CU going 5-7 overall and 2-7 in Big 12 play. While I have them going a perfect 3-0 in the non-conference again with wins over North Dakota State, Nebraska and Colorado State, the only Big 12 wins I have them getting are over Baylor and Cincinnati. Are there other wins to be had for the Buffs?
At UCF and at Texas Tech are winnable games for Colorado, but I am not sure that right now they have what it takes to upset the likes of Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Utah at home, as well as on the road at Arizona and at Kansas. With the upward trajectory, I think they could get one of those five other teams, but I cannot say for certain who that may be. It just will not be Kansas State or Utah...
Meanwhile, let's let Sanders' team play its season first before we find ways to poke holes in Colorado.