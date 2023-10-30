Deion Sanders delivers strong message amid Colorado skid: ‘Don’t give a damn about no bowl’
With Colorado postseason prospects looking low, Deion Sanders has sounded off on potentially not going to a bowl game.
After losing to UCLA, it is starting to look increasingly unlikely that the Colorado Buffaloes will be able to make a bowl game this season.
“We don’t give a damn about no bowl, we’re trying to win. Period," Deion Sanders said when asked about potentially not going to a bowl game, per On3. "We’re not saying ‘Oh, we’ve gotta go to a bowl.’ We’re trying to win. Period. And I think we proved that, first half, second half. I know we came back and gave up an explosion as soon as the second half commenced but the young men played a heck of a game. They really did.
“They played their butts off. A lot of the mistakes we made, we know that we can do better than that. They forced them, but we made tremendous mistakes defensively that enabled them to do what they did.”
While Colorado only needs to win two more games this season in order to go bowling, the school will have a hard time getting those two last wins. Sanders' squad is facing off against Arizona, Oregon State, Washington State, and Utah to finish the season. Arizona may have looked beatable at the beginning of the year but the Wildcats have had a very nice season including an upset win over Oregon State in their last game. Of those games, only Washington State looks winnable.
Saying that Shedeur Sanders will be going 1-3 or 0-4 in his next four games is a bit of a crazy statement to make about a Heisman candidate. Still, it's hard to find a way where the offensive line improves enough over the next two weeks to give the QB enough time in the pocket.
Is the season a failure if Deion Sanders can't lead Colorado to a bowl?
To be quite honest, this was a bridge season for Colorado. While the team had its share of stars, the squad was missing a complimentary offensive line and solid players on the defense. Travis Hunter tried his hardest to make this team good defensively but one player can only do so much.
While the loss against Stanford will be the bald spot for this team, Colorado made massive improvements from last season. Last year, the Buffaloes only won one game. This season, the team will end up with four or five wins.
If Colorado tends to have multiple future seasons where they are fighting for a bowl game, then Sanders may be in trouble. Still, it's safe to say that this season was a success. Whether Sanders cares about making a bowl or not, it doesn't make the season a non-success.