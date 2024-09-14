Deion Sanders' delusional take on Nebraska fans shows how little he knows about CFB
No one would accuse Deion Sanders of having an underinflated sense of his own importance. If you listen to Sanders, he is the center of the college football universe.
And there's no denying his impact on Colorado football. He took over an overlooked program stuck in 4-8 purgatory and turned them into a must-watch program still stuck in 4-8 purgatory.
Nebraska sold out Memorial Stadium with the Buffaloes coming to town in Week 2. That must have been the Coach Prime Effect too, right?
That's what Sanders thinks at least, telling CBS Sports Colorado that kids wearing Nebraska gear at the game "came for us."
Sanders gave his hat to a young Nebraska fan in a Dylan Raiola jersey. That was certainly a cool moment for that kid but Coach Prime is kidding himself if he thinks allegiances will turn over a collectable.
He's also delusional if he really thinks the crowd was only there to watch Colorado.
Nebraska's sellout record makes Deion Sanders look foolish
Sorry to break it to Sanders but Nebraska's crowd is there rain or shine, rival or unfamiliar foe. They've sold out Memorial Stadium every year since 1962. That's 398 games in a row.
Hell, the stadium was full during the darkest days of the Scott Frost era and there was no Coach Prime at any of those games.
It's pretty clear Sanders doesn't know much about the college football landscape beyond what directly affects him. It doesn't look like he cares to learn either. He's too focused on himself, his sons and his Louis. He should probably be more focused on how to get his offensive line to block but that's just my opinion.
Colorado and Nebraska don't have another game scheduled in the future. Nebraska's out of conference slate is full through 2027. Colorado's isn't open until 2029. So it's safe to say Sanders won't be around to experience another sellout crowd at Memorial Stadium.