Deion Sanders entirely unpleased with win over Arizona State
Deion Sanders has his Colorado Buffaloes at 4-2 (1-2), but that is not entirely good enough for him. He has the loftiest standards for his Rocky Mountain football team. Can they play any better?
By John Buhler
Although the Colorado Buffaloes got their fourth win of the season on Saturday over the Arizona State Sun Devils, which was their first in Pac-12 play, head coach Deion Sanders certainly thinks his team can play better. Colorado got off to a 3-0 start this year by taking care of business in the non-conference over TCU, traditional rival Nebraska and in-state rival Colorado State. Then, they fell twice.
The brutal beatdown in Eugene by the Oregon Ducks was humbling, but the close call vs. the USC Trojans back in Boulder certainly raised a few eyebrows, both good for Colorado and bad for USC. To win a conference game is never easy, but the Buffaloes need at least two more to ensure themselves of a 6-6 record. Going bowling will afford Sanders and his staff opportunities to hold more practices.
Pleased with the win itself, but Sanders said the following in the postgame about where his team is at.
“Wonderful win. We played like hot garbage and I’m trying to figure this out. I’m sick of it. I really am. I’m sick of us coming out here and putting forth the effort we put forth in the first half. We’ve had practices, we’ve had really diligent meetings, and we’re trying to figure this out.
“I’m happy with the win but I am not happy with the fashion we won in. We’re better than that. We really are better than that and we got to start showing that. I expect to win and I expect to win in a better fashion than that. I’m sick of these consistent holes that we’re displaying and the penalties. We’re so much better.”
Clearly, he has incredibly high expectations for his Colorado team. Perhaps they are a tad too high?
“I’m not changing. You got to meet my expectations. That starts in practice, that starts in film study, that starts in preparation, that starts in coaching, that starts all the way down the board. It ain’t just the kids. It’s everybody. I have lofty expectations for this team, for this school, for this university. I really do and we’re going to get there.”
To play like hot garbage and come out of a game with a win shows that their floor has been raised.
Looking at Colorado's remaining schedule, the Buffs need to go 2-4 the rest of the way in conference play to achieve that very important mark of 6-6 so that they can go bowling. That win in Tempe on Saturday night was key, as it had to happen for CU if the Buffaloes wanted a 6-6 record. They need to win on Friday vs. a struggling Stanford team at Boulder. 5-2 looks good, but the final five are difficult.
Colorado then plays UCLA on the road after its bye. From there, the Buffs host Oregon State and Arizona before ending the regular season on the road at Washington State and at Utah. The Buffaloes' easiest win of those five may be home vs. Arizona, but keep in mind how well the Wildcats are playing these days under Jedd Fisch. They almost defeated a top-10 USC team this past weekend as well.
If the Buffaloes cannot beat Arizona, then they will probably have to pick up their sixth win of the season either at UCLA or home vs. Oregon State. If everything goes according to plan, Colorado might get lucky and win at Washington State or Utah, but don't count on it. This team could be as good as an 8-4 (5-4) squad, but could potentially not win another game this season and go 4-8 (1-9).
A win is a win, but Sanders knows this might only work against maybe Stanford the rest of the way.