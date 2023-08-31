Deion Sanders, fellow FSU alum get in Twitter spat just days before Prime’s Colorado debut
Deion Sanders is spending time a weird amount of energy bickering with Danny Kanell on Twitter.
Deion Sanders will have the eyes of the college football world on him and Colorado on Saturday when his Buffaloes take the field against TCU. But he's not content with headlines only surrounding that game.
On Thursday, Sanders got in a Twitter spat with fellow Florida State alum Danny Kanell of CBS Sports.
Kanell was critical of Sanders because he essentially denied his ties to Florida State during a press appearance. When a reporter referred to him as a 'Nole, Sanders pushed back and referred to himself as a graduate of HBCU Talladega College.
Danny Kanell accuses Deion Sanders of FSU disrespect, Coach Prime hits back
"Wow," Kanell wrote on Twitter along with the video of Sanders. "The lack of respect for the school that gave him his start is wild. The same school that retired his jersey. The same school that let him be Prime. There is a way to handle this question and this ain’t it."
Let's just say Coach Prime didn't take kindly to that criticism.
"My man ain't Nobody let me be me! I was Him and still is," Sanders replied. "Your jersey only get retired if you're a Dogg and 1 of the greatest ever and I was. Ain't nobody give me nothing, I took it and earned it. Stay out of Grown folks business u have no idea what is what. The Truth hurts my man. I got time!"
Sanders jumped on the question of whether FSU "let him be Prime" as Kanell asserted. That meant completely skipping over the real question: Why was he so resistant to being called a 'Nole?
Kanell went diplomatic with his own reply while subtly hammering that point home.
"Prime you weren’t just a Dogg you might have been the greatest Seminole ever. Am I allowed to call you that?" Kanell wrote. "It’s all good tho. The fact you got your degree is a great example to young athletes everywhere. Wish you the best at CU because I like to see Noles succeed."
Sanders spent the rest of the day tweeting motivational quotes like, "Some people talk about you because they lost the privilege to talk to you" and "Be so solid that they lose credibility trying to throw dirt on your name."
Whether or not Sanders decides to acknowledge his Seminole past, his future revolves around the Colorado Buffaloes and the massive rebuild he's undertaken in Boulder.
Colorado will take on No. 17 TCU on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET on Fox, giving us our first look at what a Sanders-coached team looks like at the FBS level.