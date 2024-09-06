Deion Sanders makes Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter's Heisman candidacies all about him
By Austen Bundy
Colorado's star two-way player Travis Hunter won Week 1 honors for the Hornung National Player of the Week and teammate Shedeur Sanders was an honorable mention for the Davey O'Brien National Player of the Week.
But those accolades weren't enough for their coach Deion Sanders who thought both players were kept from sweeping the season-opening awards because of him.
"Shouldn’t those two be talked about all week about the two leading Heisman guys? Or the weekly award should have gone to those two guys," Sanders began on his coaches show Thursday.
"But it’s almost like, ‘No, we can’t do that. Their coach is Deion Sanders, we can’t do that. I’m not gonna let him get away with that," he continued ranting.
News flash, Deion: It's not all about you.
Hunter did have a spectacular Week 1. He posted 132 receiving yards, three touchdowns and three solo tackles on defense in Colorado's 31-26 win over FCS North Dakota State, including this insane snag for his third score.
But Shedeur was not the most impressive player as Deion likes to tout (he's a father, that's natural).
Shedeur's 445 yards, four touchdowns and one interception were, indeed, commendable (hence the honorable mention) but the context of the performance is what gets factored into the awards too.
Colorado made terrible decisions (mostly Shedeur's) near the end of the game, throwing passes instead running the ball to bleed clock which gave the Bison a last minute opportunity to win the game, which came up just five yards short.
Not to mention, other players deserve their flowers from more impressive Week 1 performances.
Seven of the eight quarterbacks named in the Week 1 Davey O'Brien list defeated FBS foes (two of them ranked). So, the type of win matters with these awards.
On the other hand, Week 1 awards mean nothing in the long run. Shedeur and Hunter will still be Top 10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft and they're still going to be paid millions more when they turn pro.
Take a breath, Deion. No one's snubbing your boys to spite your swag.