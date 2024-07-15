Deion Sanders makes statement we’ve rarely seen since joining Colorado
After landing a four-star recruit, head coach Deion Sanders took to social media to celebrate the recruiting victory.
According to Jake Schwanitz of DNVR Buffs, Quanell Farrakham Jr committed to Colorado. While the 2025 commit is ranked as the 259th overall player in On3 Industry rankings, the Texas native is a four-star prospect who could have a lot of promise at the college level.
Farrakhan is approximately 6-foot-0 and 176 pounds with a likely expectation that he will probably bulk up once the prospect lands on campus in 2025. While Colorado certainly had a chance to land the prospect, it was a bit unexpected when the wide receiver decided to commit to the Buffaloes after receiving offers from plenty of other schools in the country.
The wide receiver had plenty of offers including scholarship offers from Georgia and Alabama but decided to go to Sanders after being primarily recruited by Colorado wide receiver coach Jason Phillips and head coach Deion Sanders. Unlike Georgia, Alabama, and other heavyweights, Colorado is coming off a 4-8 season being nowhere near bowl appearance nonetheless being named in the discussion for the College Football Playoff.
After the signing, Sanders tweeted on X that his program "got an "X" factor."
While replacing even a little bit of Travis Hunter Jr's production is lofty, it's possible that Farrakhan could be a big part of the program replacement of Hunter Jr once the two-way athlete leaves presumably for the NFL draft.
It's likely that Farrakhan will likely not make a big impact in his freshman season for the Buffaloes. Still, this signing is huge for a squad that is looking to build towards the future and be annual contenders for the expanded College Football Playoff in the future.