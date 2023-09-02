Everything Deion Sanders said after Colorado upset of TCU
Deion Sanders let reporters know that he kept the receipts in a postgame press conference after Colorado scored an upset victory over TCU.
By Scott Rogust
One of the opening games of the Saturday slate of college football games featured the official debut of Deion Sanders as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. Sanders took over a one-win program last year, saw a mass exodus of talent and filling out the roster through the transfer portal, and had the opportunity to score an upset win over the TCU Horned Frogs, who made it to the College Football Playoff Final last year.
In an entertaining "Game of the Year" candidate, Colorado defeated TCU 45-42, behind big games from quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. During his post-game interview, Sanders said to all of college football, "We keep receipts," about those who doubted him and the program.
During the postgame press conference, Sanders entered the room and told the reporters in attendance "I got all my receipts."
Everything Deion Sanders said after Colorado's upset win over TCU
Sanders, much like he did during his interview on the field with FOX, praised Hunter and his son, Shedeur for their performances. Regarding his son, Sanders talked about how proud he was of him, citing that he threw for 510 yards in a Power 5 game. Sanders also called out a reporter, who questioned the decision to name him the starting quarterback after arriving from Colorado from Jackson State.
The quotes come courtesy of Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports.
As for Hunter, he had a ridiculous game in which he played over 110 snaps total on both offense and defense. In the game, Hunter caught 11 passes for 119 yards, while recording three total tackles (one solo) and one interception.
Sanders said that of his son and Hunter, he feels Colorado has two Heisman frontrunners.
Sanders spent some of his press conference calling out reporters in the room who doubted him. In one instance, Sanders saw a reporter trying to ask a question and said to them, "I saw what you wrote," and then, "Next question," per Dellenger.
In another instance, Sanders asked a reporter, "Do you believe now," while saying, "I read through that bulljoke you wrote." The video comes courtesy of Philip Lewis of the Huffington Post.
Sanders and the Buffaloes are on cloud nine after silencing the critics after earning their first victory of the season. Next week, Colorado will look to go 2-0 on the year, when they take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers, coached by Matt Rhule.