Deion Sanders responds to Colorado State DB receiving death threats
Colorado coach Deion Sanders made his stance very clear in his recent comments on Colorado State's Henry Blackburn.
By Kristen Wong
After news came out revealing that Colorado State defensive back Henry Blackburn was receiving death threats for his dirty hit on Travis Hunter, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders sought to clear the air.
Blackburn delivered a vicious hit on the Buffaloes two-way star in the first quarter of Colorado's win over Colorado State this past weekend. Hunter had to be transported to a local hospital and would later be diagnosed with a lacerated liver.
Following Saturday's game, Blackburn started to receive death threats according to Colorado State athletic director Joe Parker. Blackburn's cell phone number and campus address were leaked on the internet, as was some of his family's personal information.
Colorado's Deion Sanders spoke out against the threats in a Wednesday presser and condemned those who were directing hate and malice toward the Rams senior.
Sanders said: "Henry Blackburn is a good player who played a phenomenal game. He made a tremendous hit on Travis on the sideline. You could call it dirty, you could call it, 'He was just playing the game of football.' But whatever it was, it does not constitute that he should be receiving death threats."
Colorado coach Deion Sanders pleads for death threats against Henry Blackburn to stop
Sanders continued: "I'm saddened if there's any of our fans that's on the other side of those threats -- I would hope and pray not. But that kid was just playing the best of his ability and he made a mistake. I forgive him. CU, our team forgives him. Travis, he's forgiven him. Let's move on. But that kid does not deserve that."
Sanders' words will hopefully be absorbed and heeded by the insensitive masses making threats on Blackburn's and his family's livelihoods.
The charismatic Buffaloes head coach's comments on Blackburn echo those of Hunter himself, when Hunter livestreamed an update on his health on Monday. Hunter said Blackburn "did what he was supposed to do" on the field and harbored no ill feelings toward the Rams defender.
Hunter will miss three weeks due to Blackburn's hit but once he's back, he should be able to keep contributing to Sanders' first-year success in Colorado. As for Sanders, he went out of his way to condemn the death threats and handled an ugly situation with the pure class and tact -- all while wearing his famous hat and sunglasses. Character is about who you are on the inside, not the outside. Many would do well to remember that.