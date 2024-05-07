Here's a solution to Deion Sanders starting Twitter beef because he was 'bored'
By John Buhler
This has been a disastrous last few months for Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes. They went from being the toast of college football in September, to being a 4-8 bottom feeder in the old Pac-12. Now, they are almost certainly going to finish in the bottom quartile of the new Big 12, along with the only team they beat in conference play last year in the Arizona State Sun Devils. It has not gone well at all.
Even if I deemed Colorado as one of the biggest losers in spring practice and the second transfer portal window, there is still time to get this right. Unfortunately, it would require something that Sanders has shown virtually no interest in, which is getting out on the road and recruiting kids. Colorado has the 63rd best recruiting class for 2025, according to the 247Sports Composite Index.
Of course, he needs to do a better job of using his free time, instead of punching down at kids, man.
"I gotta do better on that and not ride with it, but I was bored. I was bored, and I didn't say nothing hurtful. I don't attack people. Most of the time, I let it go. Sometimes, I'm having fun. Like, I was bored yesterday."
Here is the entire episode in which Sanders appeared on The Pregame Show discussing social media.
We can only hope that Sanders recognizes the problem at hand and goes about fixing the situation.
Deion Sanders should get off his couch and go visit prospective recruits
While I understand his one-of-a-kind recruiting philosophy worked in some capacity for the greatest head coach in Colorado football history in Bill McCartney, this is 2024 and not 1988. McCartney masterfully used the picturesque landscape of Boulder, Colorado to his advantage to recruit blue-chip players to CU. He also meticulously marked Big Eight rival Nebraska as their blueprint, and equal.
McCartney's pitch was all about selling players on coming to Boulder, and never letting them leave. However, Sanders seems to be selling whatever it is he is selling to kids whose parents may not have ever watched him play. I'm about to be 35 years old, and Sanders was out of the NFL by the time in turned 10. He may be a cult of personality, but very few cults end up becoming a religion (for good reason).
The best thing Sanders can do is recruit all of the states that are not in the Big 12's expanded footprint. This includes Florida (UCF), Ohio (Cincinnati), Arizona (ASU and U of A) and of course, his adopted home state of Texas (Baylor, Houston, Texas Tech, TCU). There is enough talent in those four states to supplement the lack of such in Colorado. If this is done right, CU can get back to relevancy.
For now, Sanders' refusal to visit recruits will look more foolish than Dabo Swinney hating the portal.