Deion Sanders sends warning to CFB, Colorado doubters: ‘We keep receipts’
Colorado football is here to stay, and that is just the way that Deion Sanders and the Buffs like it!
By John Buhler
The Colorado Buffaloes are just getting started under Deion Sanders after a huge Week 1 road victory over the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth.
The first wave of games on Saturday gave us the first big upset of the season, as Deion Sanders' unranked Colorado Buffaloes stunned the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs in Forth Worth, 45-42.
While there were smart and extremely intelligent people like yours truly who believed in Coach Prime 100 percent, he certainly had his detractors. We had never seen a college football program turn over pretty much its entire roster this quickly before. Sanders will eventually be able to recruit like a quality Power Five program, but for now, he has to do what he needs to do and hit that transfer portal hard.
After stomping the Horned Frogs, Sanders let the rest of the college football world know what is up.
"We told them we're coming. You thought we were joking, but guess what? We keep receipts."
Sanders makes his home debut at Folsom Field next week, as Colorado hosts the rival Nebraska.
Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes put college football world on notice
Entering this season, I had high expectations for Colorado ... well, for Buffs standards. 6-6 and achieving bowl eligibility seemed like a potentially attainable goal. There are wins to be had at the bottom of conference play in the Pac-12, as well as a few in the non-conference. Well, if the Buffs beat the Huskers next week and take care of business vs. in-state rival Colorado State, that's three.
But I think in even our wildest preseason takes when it came to Colorado, nobody outside of Boulder thought CU could be last year's national runner-up in their place Week 1. It was a barn-burner offensively, the type of game where defense was optional. Colorado made enough plays defensively to thwart the Horned Frogs. The Buffaloes also got fantastic performances out of their core players.
Whether it be Dylan Edwards, Travis Hunter or Shedeur Sanders, the Buffaloes got just enough production on both sides of the ball to start the year out at a shocking 1-0. Yes, the Buffs are not going to stay on cloud nine all season long, but Saturday showed they can not only hang with anybody, but on any given Saturday, they can beat one of the best teams in the country as well.
For now, we should enjoy the fact that college football matters in the state of Colorado once again.