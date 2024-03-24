Deion Sanders claims Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter could 'pull an Eli'
If anybody is going to "pull an Eli", it would have to be either Shedeur Sanders or Travis Hunter.
By John Buhler
No doubt about it. Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders are pretty much locks to be first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. While Sanders projects to be a top-three quarterback along with Georgia's Carson Beck and Texas' Quinn Ewers, Hunter could be the first non-quarterback taken next spring. However, where they go will matter. Nobody knows this more than their head coach Deion Sanders.
Sanders is coming off a 4-8 season in his first year leading the Colorado Buffaloes. While they got off to a brilliant 3-0 start in the non-conference, they only beat Arizona State in Pac-12 play. Although going back to the Big 12 is huge for both Sanders and his program, all eyes will be on his two blue-chip prospects throughout this season. He of course is not going to let them go just anywhere, y'all.
When discussing their potential draft stock while appearing on Million $ Worth of Game, Sanders said his son and Hunter are going inside the top four. One will go No. 1 overall, and the other will not make it past No. 4. That is a bold claim, but it is not the most ridiculous statement I have ever heard. Hunter is definitely a top-five prospect, while Sanders could work his way up to being the No. 1 overall pick.
Then, Sanders offered this: "There's certain cities that ain't gonna happen ... It's gonna be an Eli."
This is referencing Eli Manning not wanting to go No. 1 overall to the then-San Diego Chargers in the 2004 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. While he did go No. 1 overall to the Chargers, he was then traded to the New York Giants for North Carolina State quarterback Philip Rivers, who went to them No. 4. Keep in mind that Sanders himself was a former No. 5 overall pick himself by the Atlanta Falcons in 1989.
Atlanta wasn't well-run back then, so he has a point. The big question is what teams could get Eli-ed.
Deion Sanders says Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter could "pull an Eli"
To me, I think this could all be a moot point if Shedeur Sanders is like, QB3 in the 2025 NFL Draft or something. He would probably go to a better team than the one in possession of the No. 1 overall pick. Teams who could be in the market to draft a quarterback next spring include the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans, as well as maybe the Denver Broncos or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Of those four teams, I don't think there is enough of a reason for Sanders to force their hand. There is upside to going to all four cities if you are a star quarterback or defensive back. However, I think there are two teams that could be red flagged by the Colorado head coach when it comes to drafting either Hunter or Sanders. It would have to be the Carolina Panthers, and honestly, maybe even the Giants?
As long as David Tepper is their owner, the Panthers will probably remain a clown show. They traded up to get Bryce Young No. 1 overall out of Alabama. Carolina went 2-15 in his first year and fired a completely cooked Frank Reich midway through his first year on the job. While Dave Canales could be the right man for the job, Carolina is probably not a place Sanders would be comfortable with today.
And for New York, do you have any idea what they are doing? I don't. Brian Daboll may be a savvy offensive mind, but this team has been a chaotic mess for the better part of two decades now. Yes, they have two Super Bowls, but they have not consistently been a winner, or even an overachiever since I could shave my face. I rarely do that activity anymore, but I am 34 years old, going on 35 now.
Ultimately, for as much as I love Coach Prime and what he brings to the table, let's let Hunter and Sanders have one last great season together playing for the Buffs. If all goes right, they can win around eight games and get to a bowl game in the reconfigured Big 12. However, I would have a hard time taking either of these players inside the top four if Colorado went around 4-8 again next season.
You have to let these players' draft markets build themselves first before you start crossing off teams.