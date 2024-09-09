Deion Sanders is taking all the wrong lessons from Nebraska blowout loss
Through the two first games, the Colorado Buffaloes look like they have the same offensive line issues alongside a poor defensive secondary (outside of Travis Hunter obviously) and head coach Deion Sanders is clueless about the program having the same issues as last season. As Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today noted, Sanders told reporters post-game that he has "no idea" why the program lost 28-10 to Nebraska last week.
"I mean, you gotta understand when you’re in a situation like this, you gotta find something to hold onto that you can encourage your team. And I’m truly excited about the second half of football that we played."
The head coach isn't the only one in the Sanders family taking blame for the loss with Shedeur Sanders showing his immaturity by publicly blaming his offensive line in the post-game press conference. The gun-slinger took five sacks during the game and also threw a terrible pick that resulted in six points for the Cornhuskers.
While every young student-athlete makes mistakes and freshman WR Drelon Miller may have not run the right route on the play, Sanders made a horrendous read with Tommi Hill stepping in coverage for the entire play. As the Buffaloes look to possibly make adjustments ahead of their matchup against Colorado St., Deion Sanders seems to be taking all the wrong lessons from the blowout loss to Nebraska.
While Colorado will probably win a close matchup against Colorado State this week, it's hard to see where the squad will get the four wins to be bowl-eligible. Although Sanders tried his best to improve the offensive line this offseason, Colorado still seems to be faced with the same old issues of pass protection that plagued them last season.