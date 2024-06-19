Denmark vs. England: UEFA European Championship TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
England beat Serbia 1-0 in their opening game of the European Championship. However, many fans were not too enamored by their performance. Jude Bellingham scored the winner and he has now found the back of the net four times with five assists in 30 games for the Three Lions. He is just 20 years old and already a superstar for not just his country but his club Real Madrid also.
Gareth Southgate's side take on a Denmark side next in the competition that drew 1-1 with Slovenia in their first match of the tournament. Christian Eriksen scored their goal in this game which is a phenomenal story as he collapsed on the pitch at the last Euros.
Denmark's side have many names that are familiar to Premier League fans. Their squad includes two Manchester United players, four from Brentford, three from Leicester City and one each from Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur.
England beat Denmark 2-1 in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 thanks to a goal from Harry Kane in extra-time. Kane did not win anything with Bayern Munich last season, despite him scoring 44 goals in 45 games in all competitions. However, Kane still has a chance to lift silverware in Germany with the Three Lions this summer.
Denmark lineup predictions
- Kasper Schmeichel
- Andreas Christensen
- Joachim Andersen
- Jannik Vestergaard
- Alexander Bah
- Morten Hjulmand
- Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
- Victor Kristiansen
- Christian Eriksen
- Jonas Wind
- Rasmus Hojlund
England lineup predictions
- Jordan Pickford
- Kieran Trippier
- Marc Guehi
- John Stones
- Kyle Walker
- Declan Rice
- Trent Alexander-Arnold
- Phil Foden
- Jude Bellingham
- Bukayo Saka
- Harry Kane
How to watch the Denmark vs. England in the European Championship
- Date: Thursday, Jun. 20
- Start Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Frankfurt, Germany
- Stadium: Waldstadion
- TV info: FS1
- Live Stream: Fubo
Fans can watch this European Championship match on FS1 with a live stream on Fubo.