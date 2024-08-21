Dennis Allen taking a shot at injured Saints RB is further proof he's wrong for this job
By Lior Lampert
After surviving the hot seat last season, New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen continues to prove he's unfit for the position.
New Orleans has failed to reach the playoffs in consecutive campaigns in perhaps the worst division in football. Yet still, Allen seems more inclined to bash his players publically than take accountability for the team's shortcomings.
For the third time in less than a month, Allen put second-year running back Kendre Miller on blast for his lack of availability this offseason.
Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Allen got asked to give a status update on Miller. Rather than sharing a brief statement on his recovery process, the former chose violence, battering the latter for his health concerns.
“All I can go off of is what I’ve been able to evaluate," Alen said. And quite frankly, since we drafted [Miller], there hasn’t been a whole lot of new information other than what I saw on the college tape. Because he hasn’t been available.”
Allen's frustration with Miller is palpable. But why kick someone while they're down? A young player like Miller, who got banged up as a rookie, could benefit from a confidence boost. Instead, the Saints sideline general has chosen to rub salt in the wound.
To follow up on his questionable remarks, Allen gave Miller a backhanded compliment:
"He’s talented. I know he’s talented. But I don’t know if he can learn the system ... because I haven’t seen him out there"
The Saints fired offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael in January after 18 years with the franchise, replacing him with Klint Kubiak. As Allen emphasizes, learning a new scheme from the medical facility isn't easy, hence his qualms with Miller. Nevertheless, that doesn't justify his actions.
In July, candidly voiced that Miller must "figure out how to stay healthy," adding that "it's hard to make the team from the training room." Nearly a few weeks later, he admitted things haven't "gotten easier" since. And now, his latest comments are him essentially tripling down on the stance.
Miller dealt with knee, ankle and hamstring ailments in 2023, limiting him to eight games. Earlier this summer, he suffered another soft tissue issue that's kept him sidelined since, which hasn't rubbed Allen the wrong way.
Wanting to see Miller on the field is understandable if you're Allen, especially considering the Saints spent a third-round pick on him last year. However, ripping the 22-year-old apart for getting hurt isn't the proper way to express that sentiment.