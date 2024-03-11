3 QBs Denver Broncos should pivot to with QB position in crisis mode
With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signing quarterback Baker Mayfield to a three-year contract extension, quarterback options for the Denver Broncos are dwindling.
By Kinnu Singh
2. Sam Darnold impressed with the San Francisco 49ers
Previous team: San Francisco 49ers
Age: 27
Stats: 66 career starts, 12,064 passing yards, 63 touchdowns, 56 interceptions
Sam Darnold could make sense as a stopgap quarterback in Denver. The 26-year-old quarterback, who was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, spent last season with the San Francisco 49ers as the backup quarterback to Brock Purdy. Darnold beat out Trey Lance for the position after playing for the Carolina Panthers in 2022.
Though Darnold's tenure in Carolina went poorly, he finished his final six games with seven touchdowns, three interceptions, and a 92.6 passer rating. Darnold has a strong arm, but it may not be accurate enough to thrive in Payton's timing-based scheme.
Still, it's fair to wonder if Darnold has even gotten a fair chance to thrive, as his stints with the Jets and Panthers were mired by organizational instability. Perhaps Darnold could rejuvenate his career as Geno Smith, another former Jets quarterback, did with the Seattle Seahawks.
Probability: ■■■■■□□□□□ 50%
Grade: ■■■■■□□□□□ 50%