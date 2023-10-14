Denver Broncos 7-Round 2024 NFL mock draft after 1-5 start
By Sam Penix
The Broncos could use some more talent on the defensive line, and Jenkins would certainly add that. The son of former All-Pro Kris Jenkins Sr., Jenkins Jr. doesn't have the rare size of his father, but he is an excellent prospect in his own right. Since becoming a starter for the Wolverines, Jenkins has logged 70 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks in 20 games as an interior lineman. He could very well end up as a first-round pick in April, but for now, he's available at the Broncos' second selection in this mock.
Denver has many needs, but the defensive line is one of the bigger ones. Given the team currently runs a 3-4 scheme, Jenkins likely wouldn't slot in as the nose tackle, but rather as a base end opposite Zach Allen. Jenkins is listed at 6-foot-3, 305 pounds on Michigan's roster, so that frame would work just fine as a DE.
The team's defensive line has totaled just 3.5 sacks on the year, with 2.5 coming from Allen, and adding Jenkins would not only improve the effectiveness of the down linemen, but also help out standup rushers Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper.
Jenkins won't be transformative for Denver, but that's not exactly what you're looking for from a third-round pick at the outset of a rebuild. What Jenkins would provide is a young and talented defender who could be a foundational piece of the defensive line moving forward, and that would be excellent value, especially given the team's lack of draft capital as a result of trading for their current head coach and quarterback.