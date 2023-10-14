Denver Broncos 7-Round 2024 NFL mock draft after 1-5 start
A 7-round Denver Broncos 2024 NFL mock draft to usher in a new rebuilding era for a struggling team
By Sam Penix
The Broncos spent a third-round pick on Greg Dulcich a year ago, and the UCLA product has a lot of receiving talent that has yet to be fully utilized. He stands 6-foot-4, 245 pounds and is much more a receiver than a blocker. So it would be worth looking into adding another skillset to the room, and that's where Spann-Ford comes in.
Pittsburgh's Darnell Washington currently holds the title as the NFL's biggest tight end at 6-foot-7, 264 pounds, but Brevyn Spann-Ford out of Minnesota is listed at a hulking 6-foot-7, 270 pounds. That's like having an extra offensive lineman on the field who is always eligible as a reciever. It's rare for a physical specimen like Spann-Ford to enter the draft, and even rarer to find someone like him at this point in the fourth round.
Another son of a former Pro Bowler (and another Carolina Panther, for that matter), Muhsin "Moose" Muhammad III doesn't possess the greatest physical tools, but he's a smart and capable reciever who is reliable in the short and intermediate levels, which is something this offense could really use.
Especially if the Broncos opt to trade away some pass-catching talent this season, Muhammad could help to deepend the position group.