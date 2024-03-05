7 best QBs the Denver Broncos can add to replace Russell Wilson
The Russell Wilson era of Denver Broncos football lasted about as long as some spicy Hollywood marriages. Here are seven options the Broncos have to replace their former starting quarterback.
By John Buhler
1. Michigan Wolverines QB J.J. McCarthy
This is the move I expect for the Broncos to make. All things equal, former Michigan Wolverines starter J.J. McCarthy will be the first-round pick by Denver this spring. He is a far better version of Brock Purdy, but he does possess that certain level of poise and confidence to succeed at the NFL level just like the soon-to-be third-year pro out of Iowa State has been for the San Francisco 49ers.
McCarthy plays within himself. He is not afraid to lean on the running game and his defense. While John Elway and Peyton Manning won a ton of games rifling the pigskin all across the gridiron, it was once they leaned on the running game in the twilight of their Broncos careers that they hoisted Lombardi Trophies. McCarthy is neither of those prodigies at quarterback, but he is a terrific one.
Overall, I don't see McCarthy busting. His floor might be slightly lower than Bo Nix's coming out of Oregon, but he has the higher ceiling of the two quarterbacks who could be coming off the board around where the Broncos are picking. Once again, having Sean Payton as the Broncos head coach makes me feel very confident that this partnership could work. McCarthy is a student of the game.
Look for McCarthy to have a better rookie season in Denver than Wilson had at any point in his run.