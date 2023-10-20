Derek Carr explodes on Chris Olave for giving up on a route as Saints offense continues to sputter
The offensive situation in New Orleans has boiled down and is now burning the pan.
By Josh Wilson
Down 24-16 in the fourth quarter, the New Orleans Saints were looking for something, anything to prove that their offense still had a pulse. They wouldn't find it, with Chris Olave appearing to give up on a route entirely.
Derek Carr responded with choice words for his receiver:
The QB was seen with lips clearly reading, "what are you doing?" twice, directed at Olave.
To which Olave probably responded, "Well, you missed me the other 5 times I was open tonight, so I figured my effort was futile."
OK, I made that last part up, but does it seem so far-fetched?
Derek Carr and Saints offense continue to frustrate fans
Boos started in the first quarter in New Orleans. After weeks of offensive ineptitude from the Derek Carr-led Saints offense, the Bayou is sick of it. For the first three and a half quarters of the game, Carr missed open receivers, the play-calling was questionable, or both at once, as has been the case throughout much of this season.
Carr was signed this offseason and thought to be a better, more reliable option for the Saints after seasons of Jameis Winston being the starter. For Carr, the benefit was reliable, speedy receivers after years of asking, "wow, think of what Carr could do with some weapons behind him!"
Now, he has those weapons, and we're not seeing much.
All that said, as of this writing, the Saints have scored and tied the game after a 2-point conversion. Maybe that outburst did more for the Saints than initially thought. Fans, still, would like to see a more consistent effort from this team one of these weeks.