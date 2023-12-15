Derek Carr gets offense insane holiday gifts to make up for poor play
Diamonds aren't a wide receiver's best friend. Good play for the quarterback is.
Derek Carr's debut season with the New Orleans Saints has been anything but merry. So it looks like he's love-bombing his teammates with lavish Christmas gifts to make up for it.
Carr reportedly handed out gifts to his supporting cast on offense on Thursday, including Rolex watches for Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, diamond chains for other members of the receiving corps and a grill and a cooler full of steaks for each of his offensive linemen.
Michael Thomas was also due a gift, though it wasn't revealed by Nick Underhill.
Saints fans tease Derek Carr over lavish Christmas gifts for teammates
Hey, you can't fault Carr for being a bad teammate. He's just been a bad quarterback this year.
And, of course, fans used that fact to drop some pretty hilarious replies.
Carr has battled injuries in 2023 but even when healthy he hasn't exactly looked worth the price of his $150 million contract. He has a career low touchdown percentage with just 13 passing scores. His yards per game of 221.5 is his lowest since his rookie season.
Despite Carr's struggles and injury absence, the Saints are still in the mix for the NFC South. At 6-7 and in third place, they're tied with the Falcons and first-place Buccaneers in terms of record. Their chances of making the playoffs are still relatively good. They just need to finish strong.
Carr isn't on the injury report going into Sunday's matchup with the Giants. Then they'll take on the the Rams on Thursday Night Football followed by massive games against the Bucs and Falcons to close out the regular season.
Come Sunday, we'll find out if the gifts inspired some holiday magic in New Orleans or if maybe some bags of coal were really in order.