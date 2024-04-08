Derek Carr is asking for a world of hurt with matchup against former team
Be careful what you wish for, Derek.
Derek Carr's divorce from the Las Vegas Raiders was not on good terms. If he's been dreaming up his "revenge dress" moment, the regular-season matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Raiders at the Superdome could give him that chance.
The problem for Carr? Any game against the Raiders is likely to involve Maxx Crosby leading the opposing pass rush. Diana, Princes of Wales, didn't have to contend with a 6-foot-5, 255-pound linebacker trying to tackle her when she donned her slinky black dress.
"I am looking forward to it. I cannot wait," Carr told a fan on social media when asked about the prospect of facing off with Crosby for the first time.
He even joked about starting a fight with his former teammate: "I'm going to try and start a fight with him and punch him. Then have the ref only see him throw his punch back. That's my goal."
Derek Carr should be careful what he wishes for with Maxx Crosby reunion
The truth is, if both Carr and Crosby are healthy when the Saints and Raiders face off, the quarterback is likely to get taken down by the linebacker at some point. He might regret looking forward to the meeting when he's picking himself up off the turf.
Carr took 31 sacks in his first season in New Orleans, playing through a handful of injuries he picked up along the way. He injured his shoulder on three separate occasions and suffered two concussions during the 2023 season. It's a minor miracle that he didn't miss a start all year. So, to his credit, he can take a beating.
Still, Crosby is a quarterback's worst nightmare. He had a career-high 14.5 sacks in 2023, averaging 1.82 QB hits per game. His prior acquaintance with Carr won't stop him from attempting to destroy him.