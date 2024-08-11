Derek Carr isn't the only Saints player feeling the heat from Spencer Rattler
By John Buhler
The New Orleans Saints might have something in Spencer Rattler. During their first preseason game vs. the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night, the Phoenix area native certainly looked the part vs. his hometown team. Rattler helped lead the Saints to a 16-14 road victory, possibly pushing for an even bigger role with this team than expected. Right now, he is battling with Jake Haener to be the backup.
It may be Derek Carr's team, for now, but Rattler was a five-star recruit coming out of high school for a reason. He was the quarterback picked to lead Oklahoma after Kyler Murray. While Caleb Williams proved too much, Rattler did reinvent himself as a very capable quarterback for the South Carolina Gamecocks the last two years. He was humbled after his Oklahoma exit and seems to be better for it.
Rattler spoke to the Associated Press after his preseason debut with the Saints on Saturday night.
“We had zero issues with operation, operations went super smooth. We could have had better execution here and there, that is what first games are for to work those kinks out. First live game, I was happy to go in there and play ball, put my foot on the gas and come out with a win," Rattler said.
His head coach Dennis Allen had this to say about Rattler's execution in the latter part of the game.
“I thought he executed with poise. I thought he made some plays, I thought he was able to create with his feet when things didn’t go exactly how you wanted it to. So I thought he did a good job," Allen said.
After how frustrating the last few years have been for the Saints, maybe Rattler can flip the script?
Spencer Rattler adds interesting wrinkle to New Orleans Saints QB room
Of the three quarterbacks in question, Rattler had the most talent coming out of high school. Not to say Carr and Haener weren't great college players too, but Carr went to his big brother's school of Fresno State and Haener eventually found his way there as well after briefly playing at Washington. All three could conceivably start games for the Saints at various points over the next two or three years.
Besides the fact he is brand-new to the team, I think two things favor Rattler getting a real shot at this. One is that he wasn't part of last year's team. Not to say it was shocking that Allen was retained, but he is firmly on the hot seat entering this season. The other key component here is that Rattler has the highest ceiling, one that could eclipse the best we have seen out of Carr, far beyond Haener's game.
Although Rattler did not come off the board until the fifth round, he was the first quarterback taken after Bo Nix went No. 12 overall to the Denver Broncos. To me, Rattler felt like a very late, day-two pick, but probably a fourth-round selection. Like Michael Pratt over in Green Bay, he was under-drafted. I think Rattler could make some serious noise in New Orleans if he plays with an edge.
Again, it was only one preseason game, but the Saints have an asset worth investing in in Rattler.