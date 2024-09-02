Overreaction Monday: Derek Carr’s leash is much shorter than we thought
By Lior Lampert
Derek Carr's inaugural campaign with the New Orleans Saints in 2023 didn't go as planned. From a statistical standpoint, you can argue he wasn't the problem. However, the team's offensive inconsistencies on a week-by-week basis say otherwise.
Could Carr's erratic play have factored into New Orleans' decision to select college standout Spencer Rattler in this year's NFL Draft? Or was finding an eventual successor to the veteran quarterback always part of the plan?
Regardless, Rattler has wasted no time making his presence felt this offseason, which could be troublesome for Carr. The rookie signal-caller performed admirably during the preseason and has reportedly gained several fans within the organization. Could the former be gunning for the latter's job as the starter sooner rather than later?
Based on recent comments from The Athletic's Dianna Russini on the Scoop City podcast, things haven't reached that point yet. Nonetheless, she deemed it a situation to monitor.
Overreaction Monday: Derek Carr’s leash is much shorter than we thought, thanks to Spencer Rattler
"The vibes are really, really high" in New Orleans surrounding Rattler, per Russini. Despite specifically pumping the brakes on a possible quarterback competition right now, she said: "We got to keep an eye on this one."
Russini compared the Carr/Rattler dynamic to the circumstances that the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are currently facing. All three franchises are leaning on the experienced quarterback options to begin the upcoming campaign, though that could change if/once things get "a little weird."
As Chase Daniel, Russini's co-host and retired NFL quarterback, points out, Rattler is no slouch. The 2024 fifth-round pick was the starter at Oklahoma before getting usurped by this year's No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams. Moreover, the first-year pro was a five-star recruit coming out of high school, emphasizing his pedigree.
In New Orleans' three exhibition games, Rattler completed 20-of-38 passes (52.6 percent) for 202 passing yards and a touchdown. He added 26 yards and another score through the ground, showcasing his dual-threat ability. But his on-field performance may not be the only facet of this intriguingly and ostensibly fluid matter.
After this season, the Saints have a potential out of Carr's four-year, $150 million contract. They can cut their losses and pivot to Rattler should they consider the experiment a failure. It may be their best opportunity to do so without waiting until his deal expires.
Carr will be under center for New Orleans' regular-season opener against the Carolina Panthers. But his position atop the depth chart presumably isn't as much of a chokehold as initially suspected.