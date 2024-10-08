Derek Carr’s MNF interception was so bad it left the Manningcast speechless
Derek Carr was excellent in the first two games of the 2024 season, leading the New Orleans Saints to a 2-0 record. But the Saints' quarterback apparently believes in the basic tenant of gravity: What goes up must come down...literally and figuratively.
On Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs, Carr threw a ball off his back foot with pressure in his face. It went up. Then, predictably, it came down and into the arms of a Chiefs defender.
Peyton and Eli Manning were left agape on the Manningcast, with nearly five seconds of horrified silence following the pick.
The Manning brothers brought on former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick soon after and he was just as dumbstruck by Carr's carelessness.
"You guys know better than anybody, when you throw it away, throw it away. Throw it up in the stands," Belichick said.
I'm not entirely sure what Carr was thinking. Shorting the ball would have resulted in an intentional grounding penalty. Still he's got a good enough arm to chuck that thing where no DB could get it.
Derek Carr is still Derek Carr, for better or worse
Carr is a talented quarterback capable of putting up huge stats in the passing game. He's logged four 4,000-yard passing seasons in his career with 284 touchdowns over 10 seasons and change.
But Carr is also who he is. He's turnover prone, with six double-digit interception seasons in his career. The regularity of those mistakes have limited his success.
Car was up early in the season, with five touchdowns and just one interception in the first two games. And now Carr is down with one touchdown and two interceptions in the two games before Monday night. It's no surprise those were Saints losses.
New Orleans has a challenge facing the undefeated Chiefs. Playing clean football is the key to knocking off a team like Kansas City. He threw one terrible pass and then turned around and delivered a beautiful deep touchdown later in the half. That's the Carr experience. Up and down.