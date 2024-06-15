Derrick White a 'strong candidate' to replace Kawhi Leonard on Team USA in Summer Olympics
As Kawhi Leonard continues to run out of time to get healthy enough for the Summer 2024 Paris Olympics, one NBA insider revealed the replacement for the star if he can't play.
ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that " Derrick White looms as a real potential candidate for Team USA in the Summer Olympics if Kawhi Leonard" [can't ] "successfully rehab" from his knee injury.
Leonard, who has been dealing with knee inflammation, played only two postseason games in the Clippers' first-round loss to the Mavericks. The star appeared in 68 total regular season games with averages of 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game on 52 percent. The All-NBA veteran seemingly suffered this injury in late March in a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and thus missed the rest of the regular season.
Early on, the Team USA Basketball Olympic roster released the first 11 spots with LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Anthony Edwards headlining the roster. Leonard was named as a possible name for the 12th and final spot if the star was healthy enough to play in the games.
On the other hand, Derrick White has been healthy as can be for the Boston Celtics this season with seemingly no major issues for the veteran up to this point. White may not be a traditional star by any means with his 15.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game on 46 percent shooting, but the veteran can play well beyond his numbers and has made analysts rightfully wonder if he should be considered for All-Star nods.
Derrick White "looms as potential candidate for Team USA" if Leonard can't go
While White might not be the flashiest name out there, the guard is likely the best choice to fill Leonard's spot if the Los Angeles Clippers star can't go. The Celtic can likely provide this star-loaded roster with the little things needed to destroy the rest of the competition. Yes, an easy victory over the rest of the world seemed likely ever since Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid decided to join the USA roster over the France squad.
Still, there was a chance that the USA basketball team could struggle as the roster was filled with veterans that who were star-level players.
White is a great player in the league, but the veteran is not a 20-point-per-game shooter. Whether Leonard or White plays on the Olympics roster, it's easy to see how USA basketball will be able to win the Gold medal this summer.