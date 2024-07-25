What should I do with my hands? DeShaun Foster was a nervous wreck at Big Ten presser
By John Buhler
What a tremendous opportunity for DeShaun Foster. The former UCLA running backs coach was rehired after briefly going to work for the Las Vegas Raiders to become the Bruins head coach. Foster was an exceptional running back during his playing career, best known for his days at UCLA, as well as his time with the Carolina Panthers. For now, he will get to lead his alma mater out of the tunnel.
While I have no doubts about his love and passion for his alma mater, are we sure Foster is ready for this? He was hired late in the process after former head coach Chip Kelly left to go be the Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator under his protege Ryan Day. Although Day said he would trust Kelly with his life, et tu, Brute? It feels like a powder keg bound to explode along the Banks of the Olentangy.
Meanwhile, Foster was a nervous wreck trying to speak at Big Ten Media Days on Wednesday afternoon. I don't know if he put more prep into this than Tony Romo ever does for an NFL broadcast on CBS, but it did not come across great. With UCLA expected to finish near the bottom of the expanded Big Ten standings, let it be known that UCLA is in fact a university inside of Los Angeles!
With every passing viewing of this clip from Brett McMurphy, I want to crawl up into a ball to avoid this.
There are plenty of people who struggle at public speaking, but Foster must be a leader of men.
UCLA's DeShaun Foster crumbled under pressure of Big Ten Media Days
Look. I am not going to knock Foster for being a position coach being elevated into a head-coaching role this soon. Some of the best coaches out there in the game today were position coaches before it was their turn to take over. Dabo Swinney was a funky wide receivers coach at little ole Clemson before he was tasked to replace Tommy Bowden. It was the best thing to ever happen to the Tigers.
What I will say is what you say, or don't say, at the podium matters a ton. This isn't the NFL where you can mumble your way through stuffy, forced press conferences with the local media. It doesn't matter what you say, so long as you win. But in college football, it is different. You have to be the biggest recruiter, the biggest booster and whatnot because you are the face of the program and university.
Kelly was never one to recruit or beat his chest for someone else's alma mater. He just wants to call plays and measure your pee. He can do that with the best and most well-hydrated players over in Columbus now. It may have cost him a pretty penny to do so, but he is living his best life for the time being. Truth be told, Foster may be living large as well, but he has to shed his imposter syndrome now.
You are the head coach of the UCLA Bruins. This is a big deal. We're expecting great things out of you!