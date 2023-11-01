Deshaun Watson and the 5 worst contracts in the NFL right now
10 games into his Cleveland Browns tenure, Deshaun Watson's fully guaranteed $230 million contract is looking like a massive bust. But it's not the only terrible deal in the NFL right now.
By Sam Penix
3. Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers — 6 years, $141 million, $90 million guaranteed
Mack has been one of the best defenders in the NFL for the better part of the last decade. He made three All-Pro teams with the Oakland Raiders and Chicago Bears, logging 49 sacks, 14 fumbles forced, 62 tackles for loss, and 90 quarterback hits over a four-year span that also saw him win the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year. Unfortunately, Father Time has begun to slowly win the battle against Mack, especially during his stint in Los Angeles.
Mack does have seven sacks on the season, but six of those came in one game against the Raiders. That isn't to discount the tremendous game he had, however, he has logged just one sack over his other six games in 2023 and had only two over his last eight outings in 2022.
At 32 years old, Mack is still a good player, but he is the second-highest-paid EDGE in the NFL by total contract value and is due to have a $38.517 million cap hit next season, which would be the ninth-highest mark in the league, behind David Bakhtiari and seven quarterbacks. It's a near certainty that the Chargers will restructure his deal and spread that hit out over multiple years, but that money will still come due at some point.