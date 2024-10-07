Deshaun Watson didn't quit, but Browns would be better off if he did
“We’re not changing quarterbacks,” said Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski after the team fell to 1-4 this past Sunday in a 34-13 loss to the Washington Commanders. “We need to play better, I need to coach better, and that’s really what it is.”
It’s no surprise the Browns have been lackluster to start the 2024-25 season, but much of the blame is falling on starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, who threw for only 125 yards, recorded just one touchdown, and was sacked seven times throughout the game. While some might dismiss this week as a bad game, Watson’s overall performance this season has been underwhelming.
He hasn’t thrown for over 200 yards in any game, his team has failed to score over 20 points, and in the Browns' lone win against the Jaguars in Week 2, Watson posted a 64.7 percent completion rate. By comparison, Matthew Stafford of the 1-4 Los Angeles Rams has completed over 64 percent of his passes in all five of their games.
Browns fans are now calling for Jameis Winston to replace Watson as the starting quarterback. Winston stepped in for just one drive against the Commanders, completing a single pass for 16 yards. Despite minimal opportunities, Winston, who spent three prior seasons with the Saints, could be seen as a potential spark to turn the Browns’ season around.
It might be time for the Browns to make a change
“We need to play better. This is not a one-person issue on offense,” Stefanski emphasized, deflecting some of the blame away from Watson. “We have the guys, we have the coaches, and we’ll get it fixed.”
Unfortunately, history is not on the Browns’ side. The last time Cleveland started 1-4 was in 2012 when they finished the season 5-11. Although the NFL landscape has changed since then, optimism within the organization seems thin. If things don’t improve soon, the Browns may need to make significant changes. They aren’t favored in any remaining regular season games, but they’ll aim to turn things around against the struggling Philadelphia Eagles.