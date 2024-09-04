Deshaun Watson doesn’t have same worry about himself that every Browns fan does
By Lior Lampert
There's a fine line between confidence and arrogance, which Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has seemingly crossed.
Members of the Dawg Pound are on pins and needles, wondering whether Watson can even sling the rock anymore. Meanwhile, he views himself as one of the best passers in the NFL, regardless of how his first two seasons with the Browns have gone. The veteran signal-caller made that abundantly clear during a recent press conference.
When asked point-blank if he still believes he's one of the elite quarterbacks in the league, Watson assertively replied: "Of course. No doubt."
Watson didn't bat an eye. He's ostensibly bullish on his talent and firmly feels the three-time Pro Bowler he once was is somewhere inside him, albeit deep down.
Per ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi, Watson's 41.9 QBR since joining the Browns in 2022 is the sixth-lowest in football. The former first-round pick by the Houston Texans has struggled mightily in his 12 games with Cleveland despite his 8-4 record. He's completed 59.8 of his passes (well below league average in the modern era) for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
After undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in November 2023, questions about Watson's health linger. He was reportedly limited in practice as recently as late August due to "general arm soreness," only heightening concerns.
Regardless, his status for Cleveland's 2024 regular-season opener against the Dallas Cowboys doesn't seem like it's in jeopardy.
Whether or not Watson wants to admit it, he hasn't been the electrifying player he was with the Texans since becoming a Brown. An injury to his throwing arm could further derail his once-promising career, yet he seems unphased by the circumstances. Is that a naive or self-assured approach?
Perhaps Watson's false sense of confidence is inflated by his bloated salary, which continues to look more like a tremendous overpay with each passing day. Or maybe he's still hanging onto when he led the NFL in passing yards -- in 2020. Nonetheless, much has changed since his peak days as a Texan and Cleveland signing him to a massive, fully guaranteed $230 million contract extension.
No matter what Watson says, all eyes will be on him to see if he can prove his doubters wrong.