Deshaun Watson has made Jameis Winston the most popular man in Cleveland
By Lior Lampert
If it weren't for Deshaun Watson's fully guaranteed $230 million contract, he'd already be demoted from franchise quarterback to front-row season ticket holder. However, the money the Cleveland Browns invested in him complicates matters. But fans are ready to bite the financial bullet after another anemic offensive showing in Week 5.
Watson and the Browns fall to 1-4 after failing to find the end zone in their 34-13 loss to the Washington Commanders. The Cleveland signal-caller struggled mightily, completing 15 of his 28 passes for 125 and a touchdown. His lone score came when the game was virtually decided in the fourth quarter. Moreover, he took seven sacks, marking the third time an opposing defense has brought him down at least six times.
Members of the Dawg Pound have seen enough of Watson. The 29-year-old's tenure with the Browns has been injury-marred and downright disappointing, wasting one of the better rosters in football annually. Losing to the Commanders in that fashion was seemingly the last straw, considering the Cleveland faithful are calling for backup gunslinger Jameis Winston.
All of Cleveland is begging for the Browns to bench Deshaun Watson for Jameis Winston
Things have reached a point where people are willing to consume their mobile devices if Watson doesn't get yanked for Winston. While it's hard to question Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and his pedigree, it's baffling that the sideline general hasn't made a change yet.
Washington sat their quarterback. Why can't the Browns do the same? Albeit for different reasons, the Commanders putting rookie standout Jayden Daniels on ice should've prompted Cleveland to spell Watson.
What do the Browns have to lose? If Winston flops, they can revert to Watson. The latter and his $46 million in 2025/2026 aren't going anywhere soon. Seeing what the former has to offer can't hurt.
Retired NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski knows ball. The legendary seam stretcher thinks giving Winston a shot could give the Browns a "spark." Anything's better than the current situation with Watson under center.
Winston entered the contest on Cleveland's final drive versus the Commanders. Could that foreshadow Browns fans getting their wish as soon as Week 6?