Deshaun Watson injury update: Slow-motion replay should concern Browns fans
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson got off to a brutal start against the Indianapolis Colts in his first game back.
By Mark Powell
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's Week 7 start against the Indianapolis Colts -- his first game back in quite some time -- got off to a brutal start as he threw and early interception and was eventually forced to leave the game.
Watson suffered a shoulder injury a few weeks back. His return from said ailment has been relatively uncertain, with even Browns fans growing frustrated with the lack of clarity regarding this situation.
Watson went down in the first half after hitting his head on the turf. A Colts defender initially looked as though he had secured an interception, as well, but the play was eventually overturned.
The slow-motion replay shows Watson's head hitting the turf.
Deshaun Watson injury timeline: When will Browns QB come back?
UPDATE: Deshaun Watson has been cleared, though it's unclear when he will come back in the game.
Watson was able to walk off the field under his own power, but given he has been hurt the past few weeks, it's fair to expect the Browns to remain cautious with him moving forward. Watson's return at this point is questionable. The NFL has is under fire regarding their concussion protocol dating back to last season and the Tua Tagovailoa controversy. If Watson suffered a head injury, the Browns are under no obligation to rush him back.
Cleveland Browns depth chart: Who will play for Deshaun Watson?
If Deshaun Watson is forced to miss some time, expect PJ Walker to step right in where he left off. Walker defeated the San Francisco 49ers last week in a surprising upset, handing arguably the best team in the NFC their first loss of the season.