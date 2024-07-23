Deshaun Watson has no one to blame but himself for Browns-Amari Cooper escape plan
By Kinnu Singh
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper has spent the offseason hoping to get a new contract.
Cooper was set to enter the 2024 season on the final year of his five-year, $100 million contract that he signed with the Dallas Cowboys. That contract was transferred over to Cleveland when Cooper was traded in 2022.
With no more guaranteed money left on his deal, the 30-year-old wide receiver held out of mandatory minicamp in search of financial security. The Browns managed to compromise on a short-term solution with their star wideout as the team reported for training camp on Tuesday at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Cooper signed a restructured contract that guarantees his original $20 million base salary and adds $5 million in new incentives, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The Browns have their No. 1 wideout back on the field, but Cooper is still scheduled to be a free agent after the 2024 season, which will allow him to hit the open market next offseason.
Amari Cooper's deal highlights limitations caused by Deshaun Watson
Cleveland's inability to sign Cooper to a long-term deal is the direct result of the disastrous contract the Browns handed to quarterback Deshaun Watson in 2022.
Watson signed a historic five-year, $230 million contract with the Browns following his trade from the Houston Texans. The contract included a $44.9 million signing bonus and was fully guaranteed.
Watson carries a massive $63.7 million salary cap hit — the highest among all players in 2024. Cleveland currently has $310.8 million in total salary cap allocations, most in the NFL. They also lead the league with $259.4 million in active cap spending, according to OverTheCap.
Watson will have a $63.9 million salary cap hit in 2025 and 2026 as well, which will continue to cripple the team's ability to add and retain talent.
Cleveland has no way to escape the contract, either. The deal has a no-trade clause, although the Browns would have a hard time finding a trade partner for this contract. Releasing Watson would leave the Browns with $92 million in dead money, so that isn't an option.
The Browns would be left with a $46 million dead money charge if they released Watson with a post-June 1 designation next offseason, and it's possible that they simply admit defeat and part ways with the struggling quarterback at that point.
Watson was a rising star since he got drafted with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. Since his off-field scandal, Watson hasn't been the same quarterback. The 29-year-old has struggled to find his way onto the field, whether it was because of his suspension or injuries.
Cooper earned his fifth Pro Bowl selection last season after recording a career-high 1,250 receiving yards and five touchdowns. The Browns also acquired wide receiver Jerry Jeudy this offseason, giving Watson plenty of weapons to resurrect his career. If this season doesn't go well for Watson, it will likely be his last in Cleveland.