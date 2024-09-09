Deshaun Watson trade looks atrocious for Browns already but it’s only getting worse
By Lior Lampert
The blockbuster trade that sent quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns continues to look more lopsided with each passing day.
Cleveland sent three first-round picks and more to Houston for Watson before signing him to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract extension in 2022. The deal(s) has aged like milk since then. Yet, somehow, it continues getting worse.
Watson and the Browns had a brutal showing in their 2024 regular-season home opener against the Dallas Cowboys, convincingly losing 33-17. Meanwhile, the signal-caller he replaced in Cleveland -- Baker Mayfield -- continues to thrive with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after getting kicked to the curb.
Sharp Football Analysis' Warren Sharp summarized the situation perfectly. Mayfield has been "balling out" with the Bucs. Conversely, the Browns "mortgaged their future" for Watson in a "fitting and hilarious" fashion.
The Deshaun Watson trade gets worse for the Browns as Baker Mayfield flourishes with Bucs
Mayfield has found a home in Tampa. He had big shoes to fill upon his arrival last season, stepping in for legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Nonetheless, the 2018 No. 1 overall pick guided the franchise to a playoff berth and NFC Divisional appearance in his inaugural campaign.
It was more of the same for Mayfield and the Bucs in Week 1 to kick off this year. They dismantled the Washington Commanders 37-20.
Tampa carved up the Commanders through the air, with Mayfield at the forefront. He completed a dazzling 80 percent of his passes (24-of-30) for 289 yards and four touchdowns.
Five different Bucs pass-catchers gained at least 19 yards on a catch, demonstrating Mayfield and the Bucs moving the ball at will. It was an impressive display from Tampa's aerial attack, which propelled them to victory.
On the flip side, Watson was brutal versus the Cowboys. He was 24-of-45 for 169 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Moreover, his willingness to hang onto the football resulted in him taking six sacks for a loss of 32 yards.
Hindsight is always 20/20, but members of the Dawg Pound have to be down bad about Watson and Mayfield trending in opposite directions. It's a testament to the cursed franchise known as the Browns.
Ultimately, the Watson swap may end up being the worst in NFL history, and Mayfield only further amplifies that.