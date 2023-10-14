Desmond Howard gave the FCC heart palpitations on College GameDay
Nobody experiences more Big Penix Energy on ESPN's College GameDay like Desmond Howard.
By John Buhler
The term "Big Penix Energy" has become part of college football fans' lexicons over the last few seasons. It may have first emanated out of Indiana during COVID, but definitely became a thing last year once Michael Penix Jr. transferred to Washington. Over the last two seasons, he has been a sensational quarterback for the Huskies. Fate would have it, ESPN's College GameDay was in Seattle.
It may have been early out on the West Coast, but Howard was in rare form already. He got some encouragement from none other than Harry the Husky to drop his new hit single, "Big Penix Energy". We all know about Howard's famous strike the pose while at Michigan, as well as him winning Super Bowl 31 MVP while with the Green Bay Packers. But this. Oh, this is different. It hits differently, Dawg.
This is not only off the charts, but it nearly ruined the FCC, thanks to Howard's pronunciation tactics.
A win over Oregon for Washington will do wonders in Penix's quest to win the Heisman Trophy.
Without question, Desmond Howard has that Big Penix Energy, Dawg!!!
The really cool part in this is there is a very real possibility that Penix joins the same Heisman fraternity that Howard is a prominent member of. West Coast stars need to do more than enough to get their due respect, as many Heisman voters usually go to sleep before their games even kick off. Then again, Caleb Williams won it at USC last year and Marcus Mariota won it at Oregon back in 2014.
To me, Penix was an easy choice for me as my preseason Heisman Trophy favorite. He plays the right position in the right offense in the right league. We know who he is and what the Washington Huskies are all about. This is a team every bit capable of not only winning the Pac-12 one final time before the league dissolves but to make its second trip to the College Football Playoff under its current format.
As long as he plays well vs. Oregon on Saturday, Penix still stands a great shot at getting to New York, no matter who wins this installment of the Pacific Northwest border war in Seattle. The Pac-12 will be getting two quarterbacks to New York: Williams and probably the better player at the end of the season between Penix and Oregon's Bo Nix. Two or three other guys will come from other leagues.
For now, Big Penix Energy has engulfed not just the Greater Seattle area, but the entire country, too.