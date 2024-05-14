Desperate Bills look to turn former Chiefs weapon against them
One of the great NFL rivalries that have developed recently features the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. These two AFC teams have faced off in the playoffs three times in the last four seasons with Kansas City coming out on top every time.
The Bills had what looked like their best chance to finally knock off Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the playoffs this past season as Kansas City had to travel to Buffalo for the AFC Divisional Round matchup, but the Chiefs once again broke the hearts of Bills Mafia. They wound up winning another Super Bowl as well.
The Bills are searching for answers as to how to beat the Chiefs, and they might be looking to turn a former Chiefs wide receiver against them to get it done.
Bills host former Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling for visit
The Bills are set to meet with Marquez Valdes-Scantling on Monday night according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Valdes-Scantling had met with the Los Angeles Chargers recently.
The 29-year-old spent each of his first four seasons with the Green Bay Packers but joined the Chiefs ahead of the 2022 season. All he did with the Chiefs was win two Super Bowls in two years. Despite the team's success, the Chiefs released him earlier this offseason to clear up cap space.
Valdes-Scantling was one of several wide receivers who took a step back in the 2023 season as he recorded just 21 receptions for 315 yards and one touchdown in 16 games. He posted career lows in all three categories.
The struggling veteran did step his game up in the postseason as he recorded 128 yards in the air in their four postseason games, and he scored a key second-half touchdown in their Super Bowl win.
After trading Stefon Diggs and letting Gabe Davis walk in free agency, the Bills desperately need to bolster their wide receiver room. If the season started today, their WR1 would likely be Khalil Shakir. Valdes-Scantling is far from a WR1, but he's at the very least a proven depth option with postseason experience who can give Josh Allen a deep threat to turn to.
Will this put Buffalo over the top? Probably not, but who knows? He recorded a huge touchdown reception in the Super Bowl, he might have another big play in him if these teams face off for a fourth time in the last five years in the playoffs.