Desperate Brewers fans drop the most cringe-worthy Craig Counsell diss track
By Curt Bishop
This past offseason, the Milwaukee Brewers felt the sting of betrayal when now-former manager Craig Counsell departed for the Chicago Cubs.
This left all of Milwaukee shocked and angry. Their longtime manager had left them for a division rival.
So far, the Brewers appear to have the inside track in the NL Central, as they lead Counsell's Cubs by 4.5 games for the top spot. But that doesn't mean Brewers fans are ready to forgive, and it's clear that they aren't over the betrayal.
To prove this, a few fans made their own diss track to the tune of 'Somebody That I Used to Know' by Gotye, referring to Counsell as a 'Cubbie that they used to know.'
Brewers fans drop cringe diss track for Craig Counsell
The diss track itself will definitely elicit some cringes from the rest of the baseball world. Some of them might even come from Brewers fans themselves.
Understandably, Brewers fans are not pleased with Counsell and hate the fact that he left them for a division rival. But they could've done a lot better with the diss track and created something a little bit more clever. This barely scrapes the surface and doesn't exactly get the message across in an effective way.
The video features a fan in a Brewers cap and jersey standing outside of Craig Counsell Park, a youth baseball field named in his honor. The fan also can be seen running the bases, but somehow managing to not actually step on the bags, which adds even more to the cringe factor of the video.
Diss tracks directed at sports teams or figures typically don't end well for those that provide the track itself. A perfect example of this is the "That's what's in" men who tried to hype up the San Diego Padres during the 2022 NLCS. The Padres lost that series in five games to the Philadelphia Phillies.
We'll see how things play out for the Brewers following the release of this diss track. If the Cubs ultimately go on a run and take the NL Central from the Brew Crew, then the track will have aged like curdled milk.