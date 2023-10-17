Despite 0-2 deficit, Framber Valdez gives the Rangers bulletin board material
Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez put his foot in his mouth by saying the Texas Rangers lucky in their Game 2 win in the ALCS.
The Houston Astros are in an 0-2 hole in the ALCS against the Texas Rangers as the series heads to Arlington. So maybe now is not the ideal time to say things in the media that can be turned into bulletin board material.
Framber Valdez didn't get that memo.
The Astros pitcher literally said the Rangers got lucky when they jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning.
"I think the quality of my pitches were good. I think they maybe got a little lucky. There were a couple of balls that they didn’t hit well that fell for base hits," Valdez said according to Deesha Thosar of FOX Sports.
Framber Valdez said the Rangers got lucky in Game 2 win
I can't think of a better way to rile up the Rangers going into Game 3 than with those words. We'll have to wait and see if Texas responds to trash talk the way Bryce Harper and the Phillies did with the Braves. If they do, then the Astros are in big, big trouble.
It would be one thing if Game 2 was a complete aberration, but the starter also gave up five runs in a loss to the Twins this postseason. Did Minnesota also get lucky there?
Valdez went 2.2 innings against the Rangers, giving up seven hits and four earned runs. The pitcher also committed two errors to gift the Rangers their first run of the outing. He was pulled in the third inning after giving up a home run to Jonah Heim.
The Rangers didn't score again, so the Houston bullpen did their job. The Astros lineup tried to dig themselves out of the hole with home runs from Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez, but four runs weren't enough to flip the result.
Now, the series moves to the Rangers' home turf with Houston in serious danger. And Valdez isn't helping them on the mound or with his mouth.