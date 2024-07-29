Despite all-around heartbreak, Jordan Chiles is USA Gymnastics’ rock
By Marci Rubin
If you haven’t yet heard Jordan Chiles’ motto, she’s that girl. This is that girl’s Olympics. The two-time Olympian posted the fourth-best all-around score in the qualifications of women’s artistic gymnastics at the 2024 Olympics. Due to the two-per-country rule, though, Chiles did not advance to the all-around final. Her USA teammates Simone Biles and Suni Lee qualified ahead of her. She just narrowly missed out on the all-around berth, finishing .067 behind Lee.
Not advancing to the final despite being one of the best gymnasts in the world is devastating. We’ve seen it happen before with U.S. gymnasts. Jordyn Wieber’s heartbreak when Gabby Douglas and Aly Raisman qualified ahead of her in 2012 will never be forgotten.
Chiles will also miss the vault final due to the two per country rule. Simone Biles and Jade Carey will represent the U.S. in the vault final. Even though these near-misses are heartbreaking for Chiles, she’s proving why this is still her Olympics.
Jordan Chiles is at the top of her game when it matters most
The U.S. women posted the top team score in qualifications to make it through to the team final, although it wasn’t their smoothest day. While her team dealt with injury, illness and nerves, Chiles was a rock for her team when they needed it the most. She started the day off for Team USA on the balance beam with a shaky mount and small bobbles. But Chiles fought through the routine and looked stronger as it went on, ending with a solid dismount. From there on out, Chiles was in beast mode having the competition of her life.
As the competition continued, Chiles showed steadiness in each of her other routines. She was especially sharp on floor exercise, where she qualified for the event final in the third position. This will mark her first individual event final. Among a packed field of talent, Chiles seeks her first individual Olympic medal.
Elite gymnastics is all about peaking at the right time. Not being 100 percent too early. Gymnasts want to start peaking around the Olympic Trials and stay at their peak through the Olympics. While she struggled earlier in 2024, Chiles is at her best now, at exactly the right time.
Watching Chiles compete, it’s clear she’s having the time of her life. On her best days and on her worst, she can be seen cheering and hyping up her teammates. Despite her being visibly upset at the end of qualifications, Team USA can count on Chiles to show up to the team final locked in and ready to spread her bubbly personality and positive vibes. That’s what she does. Her confidence and passion mean everything.
Chiles won a team silver medal at the 2020 Olympics. The 2024 Olympics marks another chance to bring home the gold. Chiles showed her mental toughness in the Tokyo Olympics when she unexpectedly had to step in and compete on all four apparatus instead of two. It’s that same mental toughness that will get her through the all-around final heartbreak.
Not making the all-around final is going to sting for a while, but Chiles still has two opportunities to bring home Olympic medals. The team final is on July 30 and the floor final is on Aug. 5. Heading into the team final, Team USA can count on Chiles. It’s that girl’s time to shine.