Despite huge contract, Shohei Ohtani has already made the Dodgers a ton of money
The Los Angeles Dodgers made one of the largest investments in MLB history by signing Shohei Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million contract this past offseason, marking one of the biggest deals ever offered by any professional sports team. With this move, the Dodgers have firmly positioned themselves in win-now mode. Despite the eye-popping price tag, the team has already seen substantial returns.
According to USA Today, “The advertising on the Dodgers’ outfield wall is generating $6.5 million this year, thanks to Shohei Ohtani, compared to $500,000 in 2023.”
In addition to the revenue boost from Ohtani’s presence, the Dodgers secured a multi-year partnership with DAISO, a Japanese-based retailer. DAISO’s involvement has proven highly successful, featuring premium signage behind home plate during broadcasts and acting as the presenting partner for Shohei Ohtani bobblehead giveaway night — an event that saw fans lining up eight hours before the first pitch.
Attendance has surged as well, with the Dodgers selling out 19 of their 77 home games this season and averaging 48,451 fans per game. Merchandise sales have flourished, with three Dodgers players ranking in the top 20 for highest-selling jerseys. The team also benefits from Ohtani’s unique dual-market appeal, earning revenue shares from his jersey sales for both the Dodgers and his former team, the Angels. This arrangement has created a steady revenue stream for the Dodgers, as Ohtani's global fanbase continues to drive demand for his merchandise, making him one of the most marketable players in baseball.
Shohei Ohtani continues to have impeccable numbers, on pace to win his second MVP award as the Dodgers sit atop first place of the division with nobody in the rearview mirror. With his ability to draw fans and continue driving up numbers for the franchise, the Dodgers hope his impact extends to the field, aiming to add another World Series title to the franchise this season. Who knows how much the team will profit next season when Ohtani returns to the mound?