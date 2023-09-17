3 Detroit Lions to blame for heartbreaking OT loss to Seahawks
Someone on the Detroit Lions has to shoulder the blame for losing to the Seahawks in heartbreaking overtime fashion.
Detroit Lions to blame for OT loss, No. 2: Jahmyr Gibbs
Whenever Dan Campbell and the Detroit coaching staff talked about rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs this offseason, they used phrases like "offensive weapon". Through two games, we're starting to see more of what they mean.
On Sunday, the Alabama product was a major factor in the passing attack. Gibbs led the Lions in both targets (9) and receptions (7), ending the day with 39 receiving yards and as an effective option out of the backfield. However, I'm putting some blame on him for his lack of effectiveness in the run game.
Gibbs was all but shut down entirely when asked to be the guy in the rushing attack. He carried the ball seven times against the Seahawks and managed a measly 17 yards for the day, good for only 2.4 yards per carry.
When at full strength, that wouldn't be great but would still be passable with David Montgomery on the field to shoulder the load a bit more. Unfortunately, the veteran newcomer from free agency this offseason was sidelined due to an injury suffered in this contest. That put the pressure on Gibbs to deliver as a runner and he simply didn't.
There are going to be growing pains for a rookie. This may well be one of them. But especially if Montgomery is forced to miss any further time, the Lions need him to be a more efficient and effective runner for him to have the needed impact on this offense.