3 Detroit Lions to blame for heartbreaking OT loss to Seahawks
Someone on the Detroit Lions has to shoulder the blame for losing to the Seahawks in heartbreaking overtime fashion.
Detroit Lions to blame for OT loss, No. 1: Jared Goff
Just looking at the box score, it was far from an awful Sunday at the office for Jared Goff. The Lions signal-caller completed 28-of-35 passes for 323 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. That interception, however, came at the worst possible moment.
After the Lions had already squandered their halftime lead with Seattle leading 24-21, Detroit needed a good drive and an answer. Instead, Goff made by far his worst throw of the day, missing Gibbs well behind the rookie, and putting it right into the arms of Tre Brown. The Seahawks DB then took it to the house to increase the Detroit deficit to 10 points at the time.
Credit to Goff and the Lions offense for fighting back from that moment to eventually force overtime. At the same time, though, they could've avoided that situation -- and the eventual OT heartbreak -- if Goff hadn't made the awful throw that got picked off.
Whenever people, largely from outside of the Lions fanbase, talk about the need to replace Goff, this is the type of thing that comes to mind. He's obviously proven that he can be an effective passer in Ben Johnson's offense. At the same time, though, the mistakes and limitations always appear evident, especially in crucial moments.
Detroit is still going to win a lot of games this season with Goff at quarterback. However, his biggest blunder of the day ultimately set up the Lions to be doomed and drop to 1-1 on the season.