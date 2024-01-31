4 free agents the Lions should sign to win the Super Bowl in 2024
The Detroit Lions are just four free-agent signings short of winning the Super Bowl next season.
By Mark Powell
3. D.J. Chark is an ideal free-agent pickup for the Lions
If the Lions are lucky, they can bring back D.J. Chark on a short-term contract. Chark spent the 2022 season in Detroit and had just over 500 yards receiving. He's also an ideal red zone threat at his best.
With Ben Johnson's decision to come back for another season, players like Chark can benefit from signing in Detroit on a short-term deal. Spotrac predicts Chark will receive a one-year deal worth just over $10 million. Assuming that mark is accurate or even a bit inflated, the Lions can add to their receiving corps in a big way.
Two Detroit wide receivers are free agents this offseason -- Josh Reynolds and Donovan Peoples-Jones. DPJ went to Michigan but didn't provide much of an impact in 2023. Reynolds had a fine regular season, but when he was called upon on a vital fourth-down play in the NFC Championship, he failed to make a crucial catch. When asked about his drop in the days following the Lions loss, Reynolds didn't seem all too hurt.
"(Expletive) happens, man," Reynolds said. "I know what kind of player I am. Didn't want to drop them. (Expletive) happens. I just -- do I want those back? Of course, but I can't and I just got to work this offseason and be prepared for the moment when it comes."
Reynolds will get a chance to prove himself next season, it may not be on the Lions, though. Johnson and Jared Goff need a wide receiver they can trust. Why not a familiar face in Chark?