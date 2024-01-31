4 free agents the Lions should sign to win the Super Bowl in 2024
The Detroit Lions are just four free-agent signings short of winning the Super Bowl next season.
By Mark Powell
2. Chase Young is the pass-rushing addition Lions need
The Detroit Lions thrive on winning the line of scrimmage. Offensively, the Lions are set along the o-line, but they could still use some improvement on the defensive line. This is where Chase Young comes in.
Young spent the 2023 season with the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers. From the Lions perspective, adding pass-rushing help is ideal. Doing so by signing a Pro Bowl-level player from an NFC rival is even better. Young had over eight sacks in 2023 with the 49ers and Commanders combined. He played opposite of Nick Bosa, and would be asked to take on a similar role in Detroit with Aidan Hutchinson.
The 49ers wont just let Young walk, especially with an expected cap space of over $45 million. However, San Francisco also needs to re-sign the likes of Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams. Spotrac assumes Young will receive a contract of at least $10.5 million per season. Per Peter Panacy of Niners Noise, Young will seek a multiyear contract as well.
"Young will likely be seeking a four-year deal in his first year of free agency but might have to settle for a three-year offer, based on his injury history between 2021 and 2022 that limited him to just 12 regular-season games played..."
If the Lions are willing to take a risk on the oft-injured Young, they have the edge on the 49ers, as Brock Purdy could get expensive in just a few years.