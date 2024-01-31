4 free agents the Lions should sign to win the Super Bowl in 2024
The Detroit Lions are just four free-agent signings short of winning the Super Bowl next season.
By Mark Powell
1. Jaylon Johnson is the top target for the Lions this offseason
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson should be at the top of Detroit's list this offseason. Johnson is just 24 years old and was one of the top-graded secondary players per Pro Football Focus. Bleacher Report agrees, and considers Johnson the Lions best possible get:
"Plucking standout cornerback Jaylon Johnson away from the rival Chicago Bears would be a coup for Holmes, and the 24-year-old playmaker (four INTs in 2023) should be one of Detroit's top targets."
Johnson will receive a huge contract in free agency, as his estimated AAV is $15.7 million. Spotrac believes Johnson will receive a five-year contract. While Johnson wouldn't fix Detroit's secondary woes on his own, he does take away one side of the field for the opposing quarterback. The Lions lack a true shutdown cornerback. Johnson would change that.
It should be noted that Johnson wants to stay in Chicago, though he may not get the chance.
"I want to stay here," Johnson said. "I definitely want to get something done (here) first. But at the end of the day, if something doesn't get done, then I'm not opposed to any other options. But I would love to stay here. So that's that."
The Bears can afford to keep Johnson if they so choose, but if he reaches the free-agent market he'll have plenty of offers, including from the Lions.